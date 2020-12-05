1/
Laura (Bradford) Smolskis
Laura (nee Bradford) Smolskis

Keyport - Laura ( nee Bradford ) Smolskis, 56 of Keyport, NJ ( formerly of Clifton ) passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 after a long fought battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband Brian and father, William. A dear daughter to Priscilla Bradford and to her two sisters Nancy Rapisardi ( Vincent ) and Susan Reddin ( Bill ). She is also survived by her devoted daughter, Lea Marie Dimitracopoulos and two sons Shane ( Kayla ) and Joshua Smolskis. Loving grandmother " Cook - Cook" to Skyler and Evan Dimitracopoulos and a niece and five nephews. Laura grew up in Clifton, NJ and took part in girls softball in the Southern Division. As an adult she lived in Matawan for some time before settling in Keyport. She was an assistant leader with the Boy Scouts in Keyport for many years and enjoyed camping and took pride as her sons went up the ranks in scouts. Her dogs brought joy to her life, especially her boxer, Hudson. A memorial service celebrating Laura's life will be held at a future date. Condolences can be posted online at Kurzawa Funeral Home in South Amboy.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
