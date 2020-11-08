Laura Stanchfield
Garfield - STANCHFIELD, Laura (nee Andreano), age 68, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on November 7, 2020. Laura was a Clerk Typist for the City of Garfield 9 years retiring in 2017, and she was a former member of the Garfield Elks Lodge 2267 where she was the Girl Scout Leader of Troop 494, and the Red Hat Society. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Lillian Andreano, and a brother, William Andreano, and a grandson, Jamison Carter Henshall. Laura is survived by her life partner, Robert Yingling, three devoted children, Jeremy Stanchfield and wife Sheri, James Stanchfield, and Christina Henshall and husband Brandon, one adored grandson, A.J., three dear siblings, Arthur Andreano, Sr. and wife Kathy, Linda Andreano-Smith, and Nicholas Andreano and wife Rosa, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Andreano. Visiting Thursday 3 to 7 pm with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Garfield VFW Post 2867. The Stanchfield family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com