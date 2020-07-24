Laura Velli
Allendale - Laura Lynn Velli (nee Caravella), 60, of Allendale, passed away July 22nd, 2020.
Laura was born June 9th, 1960, in Brooklyn, NY where she attended Lafayette High School. She continued her education at Saint Peters University, receiving an associate degree.
While working at the Bank of New York, she found the love of her life, Joseph Velli, and married in 1991. After finding a home in Paramus and having their first child, they settled down in Allendale, New Jersey, to grow their family.
Laura chose to dedicate her life to being a full time mother to her three children, and supporting her husband. Her passion was devoting her time to her home, her family, and her dear friends who remain her friends today. She tirelessly gave all of her energy to those who needed it. She enjoyed traveling, interior design, and spending time with her close friends and family.
Always taking care of the neighborhood kids and welcoming them into her home, Laura lived a life of generosity and inclusivity for all those who crossed her path. Her selflessness and positivity was spread through her endless devotion and attention to the things that mattered most. She didn't have a bad bone in her body, and it showed through her support for those who needed her the most.
She is survived by her husband Joseph, their three children Joseph and his fiancé Allie, Eric, and Michele, her sister Toni Spaccarelli and husband Nick, her sister Jean Rowntree and husband James, her brother Joseph Famularo and wife Kim, her brother-in-law Ronald Velli and wife Kathy, her sister-in-law Sandra Sotis and partner Anthony, her Aunt Judy and Uncle Joe Capozzi, her cousins Robert Capozzi and wife Laura and Joseph Capozzi and wife Angelique, her father-in-law Joseph Velli, her many nieces and nephews, and her numerous close, longtime friends and their children who she loved and who considered her their Aunt Laura. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Caravella.
The Velli family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, 2:00 until 4:00 and 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oasis - A Haven For Women and Children, 59 Mill Street, Paterson, NJ, 07501 (info@oasisnj.org) or St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation
703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503.