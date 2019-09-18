Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
Laura Winter Obituary
Laura Winter

Pompton Plains - Laura Winter, 82, of Pompton Plains, formerly of West Caldwell, passed away on September 15, 2019.

Laura earned her bachelor's degree from Towson State Teachers College in MD and taught 5th grade at Towson Elementary School until moving to NJ in 1969. She married William Winter on June 15, 1957 and the couple settled in West Caldwell where she was a member of the Women's Club of Caldwell and the First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell. In addition to raising 4 children, Laura worked as a corporate secretary for the Winter Group of Companies, including, WT Winter Assoc., Integrated Scale Systems, Valdata Systems and Lizard Label.

In her later years, Laura enjoyed tennis, bridge and embroidery and always found time to appreciate the beauty and symbolism of a butterfly. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature and her ability to make others feel at ease.

Laura is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Winter; her sons, William Winter, Jr. and his wife Phyllis, Jonathan Winter and his wife Elin, Thomas Winter and Joseph Winter; her brothers, Douglas and Wellington Carter; her sister, Lynn Tepper; and her grandchildren, Christine, Lindsay, Courtney, Bowden, Bevin, Eric, Casey, Jack, Jessica and Carrie.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, September 19th and 10 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, September 20th at the Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 12 Noon on Friday in the chapel. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Caldwell.

Funeral arrangements under direction of the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home.

