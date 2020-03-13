|
|
Laureen Nevins
Ridgefield Park - Laureen Nevins (nee Teel), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth (nee Button) and John Teel. Loving wife of Kevin Nevins. Devoted mother of Brian and his wife Dominique and Timothy and Kimberly. Cherished sister of James Clark Teel and his wife Fran, Christopher K. Teel and his wife Vickie, Ronald H. Teel and his wife Helen, and the late Michael E. Teel. She is also survived by her Sister-in-law Deborah Teel and adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be 11AM on Monday, March 16th at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6PM. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations on Laureen's memory may be made to Holy Name Medical Foundation Center 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck NJ 07666. Vorheesingwersen.com