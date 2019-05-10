Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Laurel Anderson Obituary
Laurel Anderson

Hackensack - Laurel Anderson was 78 years old when she passed away Wednesday, May 8th 2019. Born in Meriden, Connecticut, Laurel was raised in Hackensack where she lived most of her life before settling in Cliffside Park. Laurel attended Holy Trinity School in Hackensack and later went on to work in administration for the Bergen County Police Department for over 30 years. She is survived by her son Jospeh Murro and his partner Anna Pawlowych, her son Anthony Murro and his wife Aleeda, her brother Douglas Anderson and his wife Kathleen, her sister Carol Kent and her husband Charles as well as her granddaughters Amanda, Maria, Jacqueline and Valerie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford on Saturday at 12:30pm. Burial to follow George Washington Memorial Park. Visitation in the funeral home from 10am-12:30 prior to the funeral service. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
