|
|
Lauren Abrams
On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, our world became darker and quieter as one of its brighter stars and passionate personalities Lauren Beth Abrams peacefully passed away following a courageous fight against cancer. She will be forever remembered as a beautiful, fun-loving, warm and gregarious daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and beloved friend who lived life on her terms and to its fullest.
Lauren was a creative entrepreneur and hotelier who had a lustrous career running marketing for many boutique hotels including New York City's Morgans and Royalton Hotels and her own property, Casa Morada in the Florida keys.
She lives large in the hearts of her parents, Paul and Marcy Abrams; brother Jeff and twin sister Linda; nephews Sam, Joe and Mike; and best friends Alison Slingland, Susan Wolfin, Adam and Laurin Steiger, Sara Abrams who kept Lauren in especially good spirits with assorted games ranging from Canasta and Clue to Pickle Ball.
As a big-hearted animal lover, she loved her dogs Jessie Max and Charlie Valentine unconditionally and forever. As a resident of Florida and New Jersey, she has left a profound mark on many old friends, relatives and numerous acquaintances who were lucky enough to enjoy her company.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m., at Schoem's Menorah Chapel at W-150 Route 4 East, Paramus, New Jersey and Shiva will follow.