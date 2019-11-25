Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Resources
Lauren Anne Peterson Obituary
Lauren Anne Peterson

Totowa - Peterson, Lauren Anne age 52 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on November 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anne (nee Vona) Garvey and her husband William of Ormond Beach, FL and the late Alan Peterson (1975). Loving fiancée of James Babinski of Totowa. Dear sister of Christopher Peterson of Franklin. Step-sister of Stacy Garvey Pennetta and her husband Victor of Ringwood. Granddaughter of Dagmar Peterson. Aunt of Keeley Garvey, Eric Garvey, Victor Pennetta, Jr. and William Pennetta. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Born in Upper Montclair, she lived most of her life in Clifton, before moving to Totowa. She worked for and took over Concord Personel in Fairfield. After that, she worked for Novartis, Parsippany for 15 years and The Metrovest in New York City for 6 years. She was an avid walker for Breast Cancer Awareness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 3:30 PM. Friends may visit Wednesday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
