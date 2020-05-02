Lauren M. Widner



Lauren M. Widner, 42, passed away April 23, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, NYC.



Lauren was born on March 23, 1978 in Teaneck, New Jersey. She leaves behind her loving parents, Mark and Cathy Widner of River Vale, N J and sister Cheryl and brother Jeffrey who both reside in Brooklyn, New York.



After graduating Pascack Valley High School in 1996, Lauren earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Penn State University.



As a music teacher for over fifteen years, she enriched the lives of her students through song and theatre.



She eventually earned a master's degree in Music Education from Boston University and a second master's degree in Theatre Direction from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.



Her passions led her to direct, compose, and perform music and theatre with some of Broadway's finest.



She was a published author of Elle and Eleanor: Across the Pond, a children's adventure book, and creator of the original musical, Niagara.



She left this world much too soon, but her legacy will continue. A foundation is in development to provide assistance to other artists that believe anything is possible if you follow your dream 100%.









