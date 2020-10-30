1/
Lauren (Tanis) Raineri
Lauren (nee Tanis) Raineri

Wayne - Raineri, Lauren (nee Tanis), age 37 of Wayne at rest in Paterson on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Kevin Raineri. Loving mother of Quinn Rose Raineri of Wayne. Dear daughter of Paul and Katherine (nee Bertsch) Tanis of North Haledon. Devoted sister of Jessica Tanis of Montclair. Dear daughter-in-law of George & Gerry Raineri of Paterson. Devoted sister-in-law of Brian Raineri & his wife Dinorah of North Haledon. Caring aunt of Matthew & Johnnie Raineri of North Haledon. Born in Ridgewood, she lived in North Haledon before moving to Wayne. Lauren was a self-employed Child Care Professional, working as a nanny for the Gershenhorn Family in Upper Saddle River. Lauren was active in Terhune School PTO and the Wayne Girl Scouts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the N.J. Sharing Network, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, N.J. 07974 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
