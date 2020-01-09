Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurence I. Scacchetti Obituary
Laurence I. Scacchetti

Park Ridge - Laurence I. Scacchetti, age 91, of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Beloved husband of Patricia O. Scacchetti. Devoted father of Laurence, III, Rick & Douglas Scacchetti. Predeceased by dear sister, Doris Beatini. Loving grandfather of Laurence, IV, Ava, Hilary, Daniel & Caitlin Scacchetti.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, grew up in Union City and graduated from Emerson HS Union City and the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. His career spanned many years as service manager of General Motors dealership including Malcom Konner Chevrolet in Paramus, NJ.

A resident of Park Ridge for the past 54 years where he continued to raise his family and became owner/operator of North Jersey Campers and Trailers Inc.

The family will receive their relatives and friends on Monday, January 13th 4-8 PM at Becker Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Road Westwood, NJ.
