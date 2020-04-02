|
Laurence Kaine
Montvale - Laurence "Larry" Kaine of Montvale, NJ passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 75. Son to Lawrence and Francis Kaine, he was the beloved husband to Karen; proud father and father-in-law of Scott and his wife Jen, Erin and her husband Patrick, and Sean and his wife Gretchen; brother to Richard and Warren; and revered grandfather of seven incredible grandchildren, Lauren, Jamie, Connor, Jack, Katie, Brady, and Sullivan.
Larry was the embodiment of selfless service, dedicating over 26 years of his life as an officer in the Dumont Police Department. After retiring, he went on to earn his teaching certificate to help children with learning challenges at the Forum School in Waldwick, NJ. Whether it was dedicating time to ship care packages to soldiers with Adopt-a-Soldier-Platoon or raising money for those in need with his friends at the AOH and Elks, Larry was always there with a helping hand and a smile.
Those that knew him could attest that there was nothing he loved more than his family, the foundation built with the love of his life, Karen, over their 52 years of marriage. Proud of his many names, Larry, Dad, Gene, Uncle Larry-Gene, and his personal favorite, Pops, he left an indelible impact on all of our lives. As the Irish blessing goes, "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal." We love and miss you Pops.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Adopt-a-Soldier-Platoon.