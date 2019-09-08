|
Saddle Brook - Laurence "Larry" McGlone, 53, of Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth Baldwin. Devoted father of Megan. Cherished son of Patrick and Bridget McGlone. Dear brother of Edward and his wife Donna, Patrick and his husband Kevin, James and his wife Cathryn, Brigid, and Kathleen and her husband Steven. Larry is predeceased by his sister, Mary. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, September 9 from 4-8PM with a service celebrating Larry's life beginning at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to . Becker-funeralhome.com