Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Laurence Robert Maddock

Laurence Robert Maddock Obituary
Laurence Robert Maddock

Wayne - Laurence Robert Maddock, 70, of Wayne, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after his battle with Parkinson's disease on July 06, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Laurence and Lillian of Ridgefield Park. He was a beloved husband to Sharon Maddock, and a devoted father to his 3 treasures, Ryan and Daniel Maddock and Marissa (Marshall) Rozell. A proud grandfather to Tyler, Shane, Dylan, Brianna (Marshall), Tara (Rozell) and Nicholas (Rozell). A loving brother to Dawn, Donna, and Ronald Maddock as well as many loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Raised in Ridgefield Park, Larry was a long time resident of Wayne and a participant in the Pines Lake Association. After earning his Juris Doctorate and Phi Beta Kappa at Rutgers and Cornell University, he was employed by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, Criminal Division as head of the Drug Unit and then as Chief of the Fraud Division. He then joined the law firm of Carlin, Maddock, Fay, and Cerbone in Florham Park, NJ and then the law firm of Waters, McPherson, McNeill in Secaucus, NJ.

Larry enjoyed trips to the mountains, evenings with his dogs, good books, chess, and the company of his dear friends, Bobby, Dave, Tommy, Jim, Don, Obie and Rose. Larry will be greatly missed and remembered by all those he loved. Please visit www.hennesseyheightsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories of Larry's life.
