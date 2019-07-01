|
Laurice Balady Dikdan
Woodland Park - Laurice Balady Dikdan, 91, of Woodland Park, formerly of Clifton, went to her eternal rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Laura was born on December 13, 1927 to Nicholas and Jennie Balady in Paterson, where she attended St. John school. She was an avid lover of God and her beloved St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, where she sang joyously in the choir for over 50 years and was active in every aspect of parish life.
On January 11, 1948, she married the love of her life, Norman, and together they shared 66 wonderful years before he went home to the Lord in 2014. In 1974, she was honored to receive the title of Dame of Grace of the Knights of Galilee from the late Archbishop Joseph Raya. In 1997, she received the Order of the Cross of Jerusalem from the late Patriarch Maximos V Hakim for her commitment to the administration of the Adopt-A-Child program for the orphaned and displaced children of the Middle East. She was also an active member of the Cursillo movement in the Diocese of Paterson.
Laura had a heart of gold and a gift for making everyone feel truly special. She was so loved by all who were blessed to know her. She was an angel on Earth who selflessly gave of her time and energy to care for those she loved.
She is survived by her five devoted daughters: Janet Bonagura and her husband Tom of Elmwood Park, Sandra Foster and her husband Ray of Wayne, Lois Lozy and her husband Fred of Clifton, Donna Lozy and her husband John of Wayne, and Jenine Long and her husband Louis of Wayne; 14 grandchildren: Kristien, Alisa, Janelle, Lara, Raymond, Fred, Jennifer, Matthew, Paulie, Naomi, Olivia, Sarah, Alexis and Jessica; 14 great-grandchildren and one more due in November; her sister Georgina Dahab; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Norman, her sisters Elizabeth Samra and Josephine Hajjar and her brother Joseph Balady.
Join Laura's family in celebrating her life. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3-8pm at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 802 Rifle Camp Rd, Woodland Park. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10am, also at St. Ann.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church are sincerely appreciated.