Laurie Hirsch
Laurie Hirsch (née Nemore), age 91, passed away after a brief illness on March 20th. Beloved wife of the late Cye Hirsch, Laurie was a long time resident of River Edge before spending the last 10 years surrounded by the best of friends in Franklin Lakes. Devoted mother of her only child and best friend, Amy Sauter, and loving grandmother of Michael Shapiro (wife Kate) and Chad Sauter. Laurie was the matriarch and rock of her extended family including three generations of nieces and nephews, who adored her, and we are told that her holiday pre-dinner speeches will be missed. Laurie proudly spent her retirement in the employ of her daughter's law firm in Hackensack, providing comfort and insight to all clients, and relishing the opportunity to spend time with her daughter. A rare combination of the sharpest wit, the kindest soul, and an incredible sense of fashion, Laurie was the best person anyone had ever met (no bias here) and the world won't spin quite the same without her. Laurie brought out the best in everyone she came across, we'll all just have to work a little harder now. Services will be held privately on March 22nd, under the present circumstances. A public memorial will follow at a later date, to celebrate and honor Laurie's memory.