Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Hirsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Hirsch Obituary
Laurie Hirsch

Laurie Hirsch (née Nemore), age 91, passed away after a brief illness on March 20th. Beloved wife of the late Cye Hirsch, Laurie was a long time resident of River Edge before spending the last 10 years surrounded by the best of friends in Franklin Lakes. Devoted mother of her only child and best friend, Amy Sauter, and loving grandmother of Michael Shapiro (wife Kate) and Chad Sauter. Laurie was the matriarch and rock of her extended family including three generations of nieces and nephews, who adored her, and we are told that her holiday pre-dinner speeches will be missed. Laurie proudly spent her retirement in the employ of her daughter's law firm in Hackensack, providing comfort and insight to all clients, and relishing the opportunity to spend time with her daughter. A rare combination of the sharpest wit, the kindest soul, and an incredible sense of fashion, Laurie was the best person anyone had ever met (no bias here) and the world won't spin quite the same without her. Laurie brought out the best in everyone she came across, we'll all just have to work a little harder now. Services will be held privately on March 22nd, under the present circumstances. A public memorial will follow at a later date, to celebrate and honor Laurie's memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -