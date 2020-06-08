Laurie Jean Enquist
Laurie Jean Enquist, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bergenfield, NJ May 23, 1955. She was the first of three girls born to her parents Alfred Ray Peterson and Arlene Peterson. Laurie split her residence between Florida and New Hampshire.
She enjoyed her many summers spent from childhood all the way up until 2019 in New London, NH. She enjoyed painting, cooking, being outside on the lake, and raising two daughters for the past 29 years. She is survived by her daughters Erika Enquist (Harrison Xu) and Victoria Enquist; sister Sally Peterson (Joe Carpenter); and grandson Jaxson Enquist;
She was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Peterson; mother Arlene Peterson and father Alfred Ray Peterson.
A celebration of her life will happen later this summer at Camp Wallula, in New London, NH; Laurie's favorite spot.
Online condolences can be shared at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.