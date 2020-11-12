1/
Lawrence A. "Larry" Gardner
1932 - 2020
Lawrence A. "Larry" Gardner

Mahwah - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lawrence A. "Larry" Gardner.

Larry was 88 years old and passed away peacefully at his home in Mahwah, NJ on Monday, November 9, 2020. Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Jane and his second wife, Angie. He is survived by his four nieces and a nephew, who were his caregivers over the years; Maryann McManus, Catherine Les, and Teresa Robertson-Butt, Diane Ramsey and Frank Bosco. Larry was born in 1932 in Queens, NY and was a longtime resident of Little Ferry, NJ before moving to Mahwah, NJ in recent years. Larry joined the US Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Prior to his retirement, Larry worked for Ammann & Whitney of New York, NY, inspecting the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge before it's opening.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

