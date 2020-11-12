Lawrence A. "Larry" Gardner
Mahwah - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lawrence A. "Larry" Gardner.
Larry was 88 years old and passed away peacefully at his home in Mahwah, NJ on Monday, November 9, 2020. Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Jane and his second wife, Angie. He is survived by his four nieces and a nephew, who were his caregivers over the years; Maryann McManus, Catherine Les, and Teresa Robertson-Butt, Diane Ramsey and Frank Bosco. Larry was born in 1932 in Queens, NY and was a longtime resident of Little Ferry, NJ before moving to Mahwah, NJ in recent years. Larry joined the US Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Prior to his retirement, Larry worked for Ammann & Whitney of New York, NY, inspecting the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge before it's opening.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.