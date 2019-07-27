Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
Township of Washington - Lawrence Anthony Bonizzi, 64, of Township of Washington, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Devoted father of Richard and his wife Jordan, Michael, Cassandra, Anthony and Vincent. Dear brother of Valerie Moore and her husband Charlie; John Bonizzi and his wife Maria. Adoring son of Gloria and the late John Bonizzi. Loving grandfather of Leonardo Bonizzi. Born in Yonkers, NY, he lived in Township of Washington before moving to Orange Co., 35 years ago. Lawrence graduated from Westwood High School in 1972. He worked as a sale representative with Bob's Furniture, Nanuet, NY. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday 3-7 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, 10:30 am at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the .

Remember
