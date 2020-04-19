|
|
Lawrence (Larry) B. Goodman
Franklin Lakes - Lawrence (Larry) B. Goodman, son of Herbert (Charles) and Ida Goodman, of Franklin Lakes passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Brooklyn in 1939, he was a graduate of Passaic High School, Seton Hall University, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. In 1968, Larry founded LB Goodman & Co, a member of the Academy of Dental CPAs, which has offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. Larry grew the practice into one of the most respected CPA firms in New Jersey. The firm is now led by his son, David J. Goodman CPA, who is managing director and president.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife Rosalyn (Roz) and his three children David (Dr. Hope Goodman), Caryn (Mitchell Caplan), and Mindy (Jason Sickle), and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Steven Goodman of Manhattan.
Larry was primarily a family man: he loved being with his large immediate and extended family, in which he was a beloved patriarch. He had a large group of friends near and far, and was extremely active in numerous charitable organizations, including Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey where he was a former trustee and a current member of both the endowment and the finance committees. He was President of the Jewish Federation Housing Corp. In addition, he was a member of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center, President of the FLJC Mens Club, and President of the Fair Lawn Rotary Club.
A lifelong Giants fan, Larry was also an avid golfer, and he and Roz were longtime members of the Lords Valley CC in Hawley PA, where they had a second home.
Graveside services for immediate family only will be held on 21st April 2020. Donations in his memory can be made to , Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern NJ or to Birthright Israel through The Charles H and Ida Goodman Fund at JFNNJ.org (use the fund name in the memo).