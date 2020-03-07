Services
Lawrence "Larry" DeMaio


1950 - 2020
Lavallette - Lawrence "Larry" DeMaio, 69, of Lavallette, NJ and Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on March 6, 2020.

Larry was formerly a longtime resident of Pompton Lakes and was very active in the community, serving as a councilman, a commissioner of the MUA and a member of the Elks. Following his retirement from Verizon, he was a records clerk for the Pompton Lakes Police Department. He proudly served in the USMC and was a member of the Lakeland Marine Corps League. Larry loved Corvettes and playing golf, but above all else was a devoted family man. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy; his daughters, Kimberly Fagan and her husband Michael and Ashley Lamenta and her husband John; his brothers, Dennis (Nancy) and Jimmy (Rebecca); his sister, Lee Ann; his beloved grandchildren, Claire and Callen Fagan; as well as a loving extended family. He was predeceased by his father, Frank DeMaio; and his mother, Joan Hamler.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, March 10 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Wednesday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be greatly appreciated by his family.
