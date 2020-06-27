Lawrence E. (Larry) Fanning
Lawrence E., (Larry) Fanning

North Haledon - Lawrence E., (Larry) Fanning age 75 of North Haledon, on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Larry grew up in East Paterson now Elmwood Park and resided in Wayne before moving to North Haledon 18 years ago. He graduated from St. Leo's School, Don Bosco Technical School and Seton Hall University. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Larry was a public accountant and the owner of Lawrence E. Fanning, P.A. in Glen Rock for more than 40 years. Larry will always be remembered for his kind and generous way, his love for his family and friends, and his many interests especially motorcycles, cars and trains. Larry was the beloved husband of AnnLouise (nee Costello) Fanning of North Haledon. Loving father of Jennifer Fanning of Jersey City, Brian Fanning and his wife Lori of Bethlehem, PA, Kevin Fanning and his wife Angie of Surf City, NC, and Olivia Fanning of North Haledon. Dear grandfather of Matthew, Christopher, Arlene, and Lucile Fanning. He is also survived by his former wife Nancy Fanning of Kinnelon and many nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna and his sister Arlene Fanning. Funeral will be departing at 8:30 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:00 am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, abiding within social distancing guidelines, on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Franciscan Bread for the Poor. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
