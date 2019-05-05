|
Lawrence G. Squire
Boynton Beach, FL - Lawrence G. Squire, 88, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, passed away on April 15, 2019. Predeceased by his teenage sweetheart and beloved wife, Sandra who passed away in 2001. Devoted father to his son Lee (Geri) and daughters, Cindy and Debra (Eric). Proud grandfather of Alison, Alexa, Hayley, Jonathan and Clayton. Proud great grandfather to Harper, Anabel and Selah. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Steiner and survived by his sister, Joan Nadler, and nieces and nephews.
Larry was a graduate of Teaneck High School and resided in Bergen County until he relocated to Florida when he retired in 1993. For many years he was the owner of Squire Home Products in Oradell, NJ where he worked with his son, Lee, until his retirement. He was a member of the Pompano Hills Flyers Club and built and flew radio controlled gliders and battery operated model airplanes.
The kindness, warmth and generosity that he demonstrated to others will live on in our memories and hearts. He will be forever missed.
Funeral arrangements by Beth Israel Chapel. Donations in his memory may be made to The Arnold P. Gold Foundation for Humanism in Medicine, gold-foundation.org