Lawrence Gangemi
oradell - Lawrence A. Gangemi, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving family around him on June 22, 2020. Larry was born on June 10, 1939 to Frank and Jennie Gangemi in North Bergen, NJ. Larry graduated 8th grade from St. Bridgets RC school and attended high school at Dickerson in Jersey City, NJ. After graduating, he joined the Marine Reserve then transferred to Regular US Navy where he was stationed in Rota, Spain for two years as a Naval Firefighter. Upon his return, he began working for NJ Transit and worked his way up to Director of Maintenance of NJ Transit Bus Operations. Larry was an active member of the Oradell Fire Department serving 51 years. Through those years he became Chief of the Department, President of the Oradell Fire Department Relief Association, and a Life Member of the NJ State Fireman's Association. Survived by his loving wife Anna, of 59 years. Devoted father of Frank and his wife Donna, Valerie and her husband Kenny, Michael and his wife Deborah, David and his wife Kimberly. Cherished grandfather of his nine grandchildren, Vinny, Lauren, Nicholas, Christopher, Danielle, Brianna, Dominick, Anthony, and Nicole. Dear brother to Sandra and her husband Joseph, Anthony and his wife MaryAnn. Larry will be missed cooking for Drill Nights and spontaneous lunches for the members of the Fire House. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing, and having coffee with his friends in the morning. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Thursday from 4-8pm at Volk-Leber Funeral Home. 268 Kinderkamack Road. Oradell. Funeral service from the funeral home at 9am, then to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oradell, for a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's name to the Oradell Volunteer Fire Department. www.oradellfire.org. For more information and to view Larry's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.