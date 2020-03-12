|
Lawrence J. Ferolie Esq., K.M
(1929-2020)
Lawrence J. Ferolie age 91, of Jupiter, FL and Alpine, NJ, passed away on March 10th, 2020.
A Lieutenant with the U.S. Navy, he served as an attorney with the Judge Advocate General staff (J.A.G.) before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York with Robert Morgenthau. He earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School and capped his studies with a master's degree in taxation (L.L.M.) from New York University.
Larry left civil service to join his Father, A.J., in the management of Ferolie Corporation, a Manhattan-based Food Brokerage Company serving the Tri-state area. Leveraging his legal and leadership skills, L.J. grew his father's company from one local office to a best-in-class regional organization -- ESM Ferolie, responsible for almost two billion dollars in sales.
Larry and his wife Jeanne have 5 children, Julie Ferolie (George Castellano), James (Leslie) Ferolie, Catherine (Rick) Ross, Antony (Denise) Ferolie, and Larry Jr (Elia) Ferolie; Grandfather "Papa" to 12 grandchildren: Jim (Jennifer) Falk, Steven (Brenda) Falk, Christie (Ryan) Foster, AJ Ferolie, Jeffrey (Kristina) Shasteen, Jamie Ferolie, Daniel Ferolie, Samantha Ferolie, Joseph Ferolie, Jenna Ferolie, Angelina Ferolie, Amalia Ferolie, and three great-grand children (with two more on the way!).
Appointed a Knight of Malta in 1975 by His Holiness Pope Paul VI. Awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1999. Recognized as "Man of the Year" by Boys' Towns of Italy, the Italian Board of Guardians, St. Vincent's Home for Boys, Felician College, the Englewood Cliffs Chamber of Commerce and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. L.J. also served as a Trustee of Hackensack University Hospital.
Please celebrate L.J.'s life in your own way; a glass of your favorite beverage raised in his memory would be most appropriate. As for flowers, "fuggedaboutit", the family asks you make donations in the name of Lawrence J. Ferolie to either:
Food Marketing Educational Foundation
Lawrence and Jeanne Ferolie Scholarship
St. Joseph's University (Attn: Joseph Bivona)
Academy of Food Marketing
5600 City Avenue
387 Mandeville Hall
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Community Foodbank of New Jersey
In Memory of Lawrence J. Ferolie
31 Evans Terminal
Hillside, New Jersey 07205
Please be sure to include your name and address with any donations so we may send an acknowledgement.
With Sincerest Gratitude,
The Ferolie Family