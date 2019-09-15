Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
Lawrence J. Lomolino

Mahwah - Lawrence J. Lomolino 94, of Mahwah, NJ on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. Lomolino. Loving father of Joan Avato and husband John and Lawrence Jr. and wife Robin. Cherished grandfather of Amber and Laura. Dear brother of Charles Lomolino. Predeceased by 7 siblings. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Lawrence was a decorated U.S. Army WWII Veteran and served in Normandy, France on D-Day at Utah Beach. He was a member of the Mahwah VFW Post 7124. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 8-9:30 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lawrence's name to a Veteran Organization of your choice. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
