1/
Lawrence Kopchinsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Kopchinsky

Ringwood, NJ - Lawrence Kopchinsky, age 77, of Ringwood, New Jersey died September 21, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. Larry was born in New York City and lived in the Bronx, NY before moving to Ringwood, NJ. Larry served in Vietnam for 19 months during 1965 and 1966. He ran in numerous New York City marathons in the 1980's. Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eleanor, and his brother John and John's wife, Gaetana. His older brother, Ronald, died in 2018.He will be sorely missed. Funeral Liturgy Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 117 Franklin Ave, Oakland, NJ. Everyone to meet at church. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. For directions and more information visit oaklandmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Liturgy
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakland Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved