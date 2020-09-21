Lawrence Kopchinsky
Ringwood, NJ - Lawrence Kopchinsky, age 77, of Ringwood, New Jersey died September 21, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. Larry was born in New York City and lived in the Bronx, NY before moving to Ringwood, NJ. Larry served in Vietnam for 19 months during 1965 and 1966. He ran in numerous New York City marathons in the 1980's. Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eleanor, and his brother John and John's wife, Gaetana. His older brother, Ronald, died in 2018.He will be sorely missed. Funeral Liturgy Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 117 Franklin Ave, Oakland, NJ. Everyone to meet at church. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. For directions and more information visit oaklandmemorial.com