Lawrence Loeber



Clifton - Lawrence Loeber, 66, of Clifton, NJ, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1954 in Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Seymour and Harriet Loeber of Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn College and received a Master's Degree from Pace University. He worked as a Supervisory Bank Examiner for the State of New York for 40 years. He was previously a President of Temple Emanuel, Passaic, NJ, and Chancellor Commander of the Knights of Pythias and currently on the Board of Directors of the Clifton Jewish Center, Clifton, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Laurie (Sorkin), daughter Jessica and son Steven. Lawrence is also survived by his sister Gail Fishbein of Staten Island, NY, seven nieces and nephews and nine grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Services were held on Wednesday, May 13 at Menorah Cemetery, Clifton, NJ, arrangements by the Jewish Memorial Chapel of Clifton, NJ. Please consider a donation to the Israel Guide Dog Center, 968 Easton Road, Suite H, Warrington, PA 19876 in his memory.









