Haledon - Lawrence Lombardi "Larry" of Haledon, New Jersey, went to be with His Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, January 28, 2020. Born October 29. 1947, son of the Late Lawrence, Sr. and Mary Lombardi; originally from Paterson New Jersey. He was a published poet and a local entertainer for many years. He loved music from when he was about 2 years old. In his later life, he loved to sing hymns on Sunday mornings at Preakness Bible Church in Wayne, NJ, where he was a member. He also loved helping to deliver food to New Hope Ministries in Prospect Park, where he would sometimes talk to volunteers about his life experiences. and anecdotes; to encourage all those he came into contact with and to share his thankfulness that Christ loved him and saved him from a life of sin and set his feet upon a rock. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes grammar school in Paterson and DePaul High School in Wayne, NJ and was a retired Franklin Lakes Letter Carrier since December 2010 Friends and relatives are invited to pay respects at DeLuccia - Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, New Jersey on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 7-9 PM and also invited to attend a short Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 AM. In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to: New Hope Ministries, 331 North 11th Street, Prospect Park, NJ, 07508. www.delozito.com