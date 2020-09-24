Lawrence "Larry" O. Abate
Ramsey - Abate, Lawrence "Larry" O., age 75, of Ramsey, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Larry resided in Hawthorne since 1974 before moving to Ramsey six years ago. A pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Jersey City, Larry had also been the former owner of Larry's Caterland Deli located in the Boulder Run Shopping Center in Wyckoff. He had also served as the former past master of the Mason Bayview Lodge #146. Larry was the beloved husband of Jane Abate. Loving father of Erika Taylor and her husband James of Ramsey, Elizabeth Blaney and her husband Kevin of Midland Park and Geoffrey Castello of Clifton. Grandfather of Matthew and Declan Taylor, Ryan and Devin Castello, Amanda DellaValle and her husband Dominick and Carly Blaney. Brother of Nils Abate of Closter, Wayne Abate of Point Pleasant, and Yvonne Forsythe of Hendersonville, NC. The funeral services took place privately. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. (www.browningforshay.com
)