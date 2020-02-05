Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Clinton Avenue Reformed Church
corner James St. and E Clinton Ave
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Clinton Avenue Reformed Church
corner James St. and E Clinton Ave
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Freuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence O. Freuer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence O. Freuer Obituary
Lawrence O. Freuer

Bogota formerly of Bergenfield - Lawrence O. Freuer, 65, of Bogota formerly of Bergenfield passed away on February 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ruth and Lawrence Otto Freuer. Surviving are his church family and friends. He was a former Deacon of Clinton Avenue Reformed Church. Visitation at Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, corner James St. and E Clinton Ave., Bergenfield on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9-10 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Visit riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -