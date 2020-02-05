|
Lawrence O. Freuer
Bogota formerly of Bergenfield - Lawrence O. Freuer, 65, of Bogota formerly of Bergenfield passed away on February 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ruth and Lawrence Otto Freuer. Surviving are his church family and friends. He was a former Deacon of Clinton Avenue Reformed Church. Visitation at Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, corner James St. and E Clinton Ave., Bergenfield on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9-10 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Visit riewertsmemorialhome.com