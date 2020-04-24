|
Lawrence S. Handlin "Larry", 80, of Carlstadt for 40 years, passed away on April 16, 2020. Mr. Handlin served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Post 3149. He was a crossing guard in Carlstadt for three years and prior he was a bus driver for 35 years at Public Service and DeCamp bus lines. Larry enjoyed playing cards, going to the racetrack and Atlantic City and listening to country western music especially Roy Orbison. Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Brunn) Handlin. Loving father of Larry J. Handlin and his wife Mary Beth, Dennis Handlin and his former wife Patti Ann and the late David Handlin. Cherished grandfather of Melissa Marouthchot, Jessica Lynn Handlin, L J Handlin, Joseph David Handlin and great grandfather of Jayden and Elliot. Dear brother of Bobby Burch and wife April and the late George Handlin, Richard Handlin, Alan Handlin and brother-in-law of Eileen and Pat. Caring uncle of Tara and Richard and many other nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.