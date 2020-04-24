Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Handlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence S. "Larry" Handlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence S. "Larry" Handlin Obituary
Lawrence S. Handlin "Larry", 80, of Carlstadt for 40 years, passed away on April 16, 2020. Mr. Handlin served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Post 3149. He was a crossing guard in Carlstadt for three years and prior he was a bus driver for 35 years at Public Service and DeCamp bus lines. Larry enjoyed playing cards, going to the racetrack and Atlantic City and listening to country western music especially Roy Orbison. Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Brunn) Handlin. Loving father of Larry J. Handlin and his wife Mary Beth, Dennis Handlin and his former wife Patti Ann and the late David Handlin. Cherished grandfather of Melissa Marouthchot, Jessica Lynn Handlin, L J Handlin, Joseph David Handlin and great grandfather of Jayden and Elliot. Dear brother of Bobby Burch and wife April and the late George Handlin, Richard Handlin, Alan Handlin and brother-in-law of Eileen and Pat. Caring uncle of Tara and Richard and many other nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -