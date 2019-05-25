|
|
Rabbi Lawrence Troster
- - Rabbi Lawrence Troster, 65, died on May 24th, after a long illness. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he is survived by his wife, Elaine Kahn, his daughters and sons in law, Sara Kahn Troster and David Freidenreich, Rabbi Rachel Kahn-Troster and Paul Pelavin, his grandchildren Naomi and Jacob Freidenreich and Liora and Aliza Pelavin, his sister Cyrel Troster and brother and sister in law Joel and Sheryl Troster, his mother-in-law Carol Kahn and sister in law Rochelle Kahn, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Larry was born in 1953 in Toronto, Canada, and was a graduate of the University of Toronto. He was ordained as a rabbi in 1982 by the Jewish Theological Seminary, and served pulpits in Toronto, New Jersey, and most recently, Kesher Israel Congregation in West Chester Pennsylvania. Larry was a founder of the Jewish environmental movement, writing many of its critical articles, prayers, and theologies, and was a spiritual leader and teacher to countless students and colleagues.
The funeral will be Sunday, May 26th, at 9AM at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street, in Hackensack, followed by burial at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus. Please contact the funeral home for shiva information.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Arava Institute (https://arava.org/) or to Kesher Israel Congregation (https://www.kesher-israel.org/)