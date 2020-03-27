|
Lawrence Zolton Bernath
Fair Lawn - Lawrence Zolton Bernath of Fair Lawn, New Jersey passed away Friday, March 27 at the age of 77. Born in the Bronx, to Sarah and Joseph Bernath of blessed memory, Larry had an early love of music. Primarily self- taught until he attended college at New York University's Conservatory of Music, Larry played almost all instruments but had a special affinity for the flute and the sax. His musical talent led to a thirty plus year career as a beloved music teacher for the New York City Board of Ed. and as a private instructor. When not making music, Larry enjoyed living life to the fullest. Happiest when joking around, Larry was known for his infectious smile and mischievous humor. Larry simply made every moment more fun. Known for his unwavering love of family, Larry is survived by the love of his life, his wife Linda, his sons Stuart (Lana) and Jason (Sabrina) along with his four adoring grandchildren Eitan, Yoni, Joseph and Melanie. Please note that Sunday's funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send money to support the doctors and nurses at Valley Hospital who so bravely and graciously took loving care of him. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.