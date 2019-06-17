|
|
Leamay Zimmerli
Wayne - Leamay (Kievit) Zimmerli, age 91, most recently of Wayne, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Lea was born in her home in Ridgewood, NJ, on May 26, 1928, the youngest daughter of Sarah (Salminen) Kievit and Rensch Kievit. After graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1946, Lea worked as a typist on Wall Street until she married Charles Marcel Zimmerli of Ramsey in 1948. They lived in Mahwah most of their married life and after retirement, wintered in Barefoot Bay, FL. They were married nearly 60 years and her greatest joy was raising their children. To paint a picture of Lea, she was simply an avid artist and entertainer, but not in the traditional sense. She found joy in sketching and painting ceramics and in later years, her coloring books. When there was music, Lea was singing and bringing joy to all who heard her, especially when she played her organ. Entertaining guests brought her tremendous joy, as did the company of friends. Lea excelled in every sport she played, from bowling to golf. She was also an active part of the Fardale Fire Co. 4 Women's Auxiliary for many years. Wherever she was or whatever she did, her quick wit kept everyone smiling and laughing her entire life. In addition to her parents, Lea is predeceased by her sisters, Lillian Kay, Ida "Sissy" Terenziani and brother, Richard Kievit. She is also predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her two sons, Paul and Kenneth, and her grandson, Paul. Surviving are son, Charles and his wife, Marilyn, of Vero Beach, FL; and daughter, Suzanne VanOver, and her husband, Bill, of West Milford, NJ, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Zimmerli of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher Zimmerli and his wife, Diane; Craig Zimmerli and his wife, Annelise; Merideth Shipley and her husband, Kenneth; Elizabeth Zimmerli; Brandon, Kenneth and Luke VanOver; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Griffin, Logan and Brynn Zimmerli; nieces and nephews, Alice "Patricia" Taibi, Lydia Kievit-Banes, Richard Kievit, Steven Kay, Greg Kay, Candace Crossley and Nancy Kautz. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 7-9 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lea's name to Mahwah Fire Co. #4, 52 Fardale Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.