Leandra A. Fill



East Rutherford - Leandra A. Fill (nee Satkowski), 80, of East Rutherford since 2005 and formerly of Wallington where she was born and raised, passed away on October 24, 2020. Prior to retiring in 1999, she was a legal secretary at a law office in Hackensack for 30 years. After retiring, Leandra and her husband would spend their winters in Florida and go on a cruise every Christmas. Beloved wife for 59 years of Robert T. Fill. Devoted daughter of the late Chester and Anna (nee Bodnar) Satkowski. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









