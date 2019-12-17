|
Leanore Gold
Leanore Gold, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 15. She was the daughter of the late Ida and Abe Rosenblum, the loving mother of Beryl(Richard) and Alan(Jodie), cherished grandmother of Michael(Katy) and Jeffrey Tobin, Abbie(Darrin) Kaucher and Allison(James)Russell. Beloved great grandmother of Connor and Jacob Tobin, Miles and Makenzie Kaucher and Eden and Ida Russell. Services will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street in Hackensack, New Jersey at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 18. Shiva to be held at the Tobin residence, 27 Arcadia Way, Hillsdale, NJ on 12/18, 6-9 pm, 12/19, 2-9 pm and 12/20 noon to 3. Friends who wish may contribute to BrightFocus
