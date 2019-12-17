Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tobin residence
27 Arcadia Way
Hillsdale, NJ
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tobin residence
27 Arcadia Way
Hillsdale, NJ
Shiva
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tobin residence
27 Arcadia Way
Hillsdale, NJ
Leanore Gold

Leanore Gold, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 15. She was the daughter of the late Ida and Abe Rosenblum, the loving mother of Beryl(Richard) and Alan(Jodie), cherished grandmother of Michael(Katy) and Jeffrey Tobin, Abbie(Darrin) Kaucher and Allison(James)Russell. Beloved great grandmother of Connor and Jacob Tobin, Miles and Makenzie Kaucher and Eden and Ida Russell. Services will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park Street in Hackensack, New Jersey at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 18. Shiva to be held at the Tobin residence, 27 Arcadia Way, Hillsdale, NJ on 12/18, 6-9 pm, 12/19, 2-9 pm and 12/20 noon to 3. Friends who wish may contribute to BrightFocus.org for the advancement of
