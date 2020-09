Leda AndreanaNineveh, NY - Leda Andreana, the former Leda Noonan, 80, died unexpectedly on Fri. Sept. 25, 2020. She was born in Teaneck, NJ to parents, Rocco & Leda (Losso) Andreana. She is survived by her 2 children, James & Donna (McLaughlin) Noonan, Saddle Brook, NJ, Diane Noonan Scriveri & husband, Vincent, Saddle Brook, NJ, grandchildren, Michael Noonan, Danny Noonan, Tara Prestigiacomo, Anthony Scriveri, Victoria Scriveri & her husband, Harry Sutton, great grandson, Sebastian Arias, sisters, Elaine (George) Spath, Lorraine O'Brien, Beverly (William) Dunn, her beloved pets, Baby Bear-her german shepard and Wild-fire-together with hundreds who have passed. She ran "Lion Paw Kennel", was an avid animal breeder and lover…Her passion was always her animals.Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com . Arrangements by the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville. A MADDEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.