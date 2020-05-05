Lee Alexander Wilson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Alexander Wilson

Emerson - Lee Alexander Wilson was born on 12/16/29 to Helen and Harold Wilson in Paterson, NJ. He passed away on 5/1/2020 at the age of 90.

He graduated in 1953 from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, entered the Army in 8/53 and was discharged in 6/55.

Lee taught at Boys School in Nyack, NJ, then went on to teach at Saddle River Day School for 31 years, until 1992 when he retired. He was athletic director, coaching football, basketball and baseball. Upon Lee's retirement, after many years of hard work and dedication, the school named the new gymnasium in his honor, the Lee Wilson Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lee also was an avid golf, football and baseball fan.

He was a Diamond Life Master with over 6000 points in the American Contract Bridge League. He spent many, many hours at the bridge tables enjoying every minute of the competition.

Lee was the proud father of five: Brette Lee Wilson Zayicek (husband Dick) of Mooresville, NC, Tracey Lee Wilson of Amsterdam, NY, Kevin John Wilson (wife Margaret) of Westwood, NJ, and Gregory Stuart Wilson of Rivervale, NJ. He was the proud grandfather of Riley and Sam Zayicek, Erin Wilson, Andrea Comerford and Ryan Wilson, and great-grandfather of Liam Wilson. Lee was pre-deceased by his daughter, Kerri Lee Wilson Murphy.

Feeneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved