Lee Alexander WilsonEmerson - Lee Alexander Wilson was born on 12/16/29 to Helen and Harold Wilson in Paterson, NJ. He passed away on 5/1/2020 at the age of 90.He graduated in 1953 from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, entered the Army in 8/53 and was discharged in 6/55.Lee taught at Boys School in Nyack, NJ, then went on to teach at Saddle River Day School for 31 years, until 1992 when he retired. He was athletic director, coaching football, basketball and baseball. Upon Lee's retirement, after many years of hard work and dedication, the school named the new gymnasium in his honor, the Lee Wilson Athletic Hall of Fame.Lee also was an avid golf, football and baseball fan.He was a Diamond Life Master with over 6000 points in the American Contract Bridge League. He spent many, many hours at the bridge tables enjoying every minute of the competition.Lee was the proud father of five: Brette Lee Wilson Zayicek (husband Dick) of Mooresville, NC, Tracey Lee Wilson of Amsterdam, NY, Kevin John Wilson (wife Margaret) of Westwood, NJ, and Gregory Stuart Wilson of Rivervale, NJ. He was the proud grandfather of Riley and Sam Zayicek, Erin Wilson, Andrea Comerford and Ryan Wilson, and great-grandfather of Liam Wilson. Lee was pre-deceased by his daughter, Kerri Lee Wilson Murphy.