Lee "Imrli" Bajrami
Elmwood Park - Lee "Imrli" Bajramiage, 66 of Elmwood Park at rest in Hackensack on May 26, 2019.
Beloved husband of Tina (nee Panebianco) Bajrami of Elmwood Park. Proud father of Adem Bajrami of Elmwood Park and Lee "Imrli" Bajrami and his wife Kristin of Elmwood Park. Adoring grandfather of Ava Leigh. Dear brother of Tesmi Bajrami of North Macedonia and Izmit Bajrami of North Macedonia and their families. Loving brother-in-law of the late Frank Panebianco and his wife Carolyn and Joyce O'Sullivan and her husband Dan. Uncle of Steven and his wife Amy, Melanie and Claire.
Born in Cegrane, North Macedonia (former Yugoslavia), he came to the United States and lived in Elmwood Park for the past forty years. He was a Chef and owned several different pizzerias and Italian restaurants throughout his career.
Lovingly referred to as "Big Lee". Lee had a heart and welcoming smile as big as his kind and generous personality. Lee loved and was loved by his many friends from Paterson all the way down to the Jersey Shore at Lanoka Harbor Marina. He enjoyed time spent boating, fishing, gardening and cooking up culinary delights. He was so very proud of becoming an American citizen, yet always retaining a strong bond to his Albanian heritage. Above all, the love of his family was always first and foremost in his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. At the request of the family please no flowers. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.