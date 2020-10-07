1/1
Lee Morse Cleaves Sr.
Lee Morse Cleaves, Sr.

Memphis, TN - Lee Morse Cleaves, Sr., age 92, of Memphis, TN departed this life on October 3, 2020.

He was born on April 15, 1928 in Oakland, TN to the late Richard (Jack) and Fannie Cleaves.

He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. After which he relocated to Paterson, NJ, and joined the First AME Zion Church

He was the proprietor of Cleaves Barber Shop before moving back to Memphis and joined Featherstone AME Church of Memphis, TN.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Cleaves; sons, Lee Morse Cleaves, Jr. and Stanley O'Neal Cleaves; 3 brothers, Clarence Cleaves (Doris), Andrew Cleaves and Franklin Cleaves; 2 sisters, Martha Marie Walton and Lois Jean Jones ; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends..

Service Thursday, October 15th 1:00pm at the Featherstone Temple AME Church 3304 Range Line Rd, Memphis, TN

Visitation 11:00am-1:00pm

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
