Lee, (nee Steuert), 67, of Belmar, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Cherished wife of 42 years to Mark Scher. Loving mother of Casey Ballor and her husband Christopher of Hackensack, NJ and Max Robertson of Midland Park, NJ. Dear sister of Gwen Haas of Rockledge, FL.
All services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.