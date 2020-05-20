Lee (Steuert) Scher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee, (nee Steuert), 67, of Belmar, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Cherished wife of 42 years to Mark Scher. Loving mother of Casey Ballor and her husband Christopher of Hackensack, NJ and Max Robertson of Midland Park, NJ. Dear sister of Gwen Haas of Rockledge, FL.

All services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved