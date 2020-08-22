Lelia RobersonWestwood - Lelia Roberson passed away peacefully on 8/20/2020. Beloved predeceased husband James F. Roberson Sr. Predeceased daughter Frances Jane Beasley, survived by James F Roberson Jr., Lelia Polen, Delores Polen, Stephen Roberson. Lelia was born in Clarksville, TN where she lived for 8 years before moving to Westwood, NJ. She was a Grandmother of 10, Great Grandmother of 8. She was a Domestic Worker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive their relatives and friends for Graveside services on Monday 8/24/2020 at 11:00am at Westwood Cemetery, 23 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.