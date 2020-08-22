1/
Lelia Roberson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelia Roberson

Westwood - Lelia Roberson passed away peacefully on 8/20/2020. Beloved predeceased husband James F. Roberson Sr. Predeceased daughter Frances Jane Beasley, survived by James F Roberson Jr., Lelia Polen, Delores Polen, Stephen Roberson. Lelia was born in Clarksville, TN where she lived for 8 years before moving to Westwood, NJ. She was a Grandmother of 10, Great Grandmother of 8. She was a Domestic Worker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive their relatives and friends for Graveside services on Monday 8/24/2020 at 11:00am at Westwood Cemetery, 23 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved