Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Madonna On The Hill
Lena DeGiovanni Obituary
Lena DeGiovanni

Palisades Park - DeGiovanni, Lena, (nee: Bezzato), age 93, of Palisades Park, passed on Friday January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nizza Monferrato, Italy she immigrated to the Unites States in 1949. Beloved wife of the late Giacomo "Jimmy" DeGiovanni. Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Janine, Tiziana (Rich) and Dario. Cherished Nonna of Vincent (Adriana), Daniel (Dana), and Michele. Adored Great Grandmother of Isabella. The family will receive their friends on Monday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10:30 am for the celebration of her funeral mass in Madonna On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
