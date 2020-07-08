1/
Lena L. Cortese
Wayne - Cortese, Lena L. (nee Phillips) age 94 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Cortese (2005). Loving Mother of Janis Cortese-Tollis of Ringwood, Debra Cortese of Wayne and the late Vincent J. Cortese and the late Donna Stinziano. Beloved caretaker and friend of Santa Vasquez. Sister of the late Emma Plevier, Alice Ciarlo, Peggy Cattaneo, Harry Phillips, James Phillips and George Phillips. Devoted grandmother of Mark Stinziano, Danielle Steffen, Jamie Cortese, Michael Cortese, Jade Tollis, and Mia Tollis. Great-grandmother of Donna Stinziano, Donald Stinziano, Philip Stinziano, Phylicia Stinziano, Peter Steffen, Noelle Steffen and Taylor Cortese. Also survived by her beloved pets: Thor, Mimzi, and Ranger. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Wayne in 1996. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, Wayne. She loved being with her family and grandchildren. She loved playing golf, going to the beach, and traveling. She loved bowling, and she was involved in a league. She also loved Libby's hot dogs All the Way. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Friday July 17th at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, Wayne at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
