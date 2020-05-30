Lena Padovano
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena Padovano

Midland Park - Lena Padovano was born on March 4, 1971, in Brooklyn NY. She was raised by her two loving parents Salvatore and Rosa Lopardo with her two younger brothers Roberto and Anthony. She attended St. Joseph's College and graduated with a degree in Psychology. She went on to graduate from Pace University with a Ph.D. in the field of Psychology. In 2001 she moved with her husband Stephen and newborn daughter to Midland Park, NJ. This is when she not only fell in love with the community but the people living here. Lena loved being involved in town activities and events. She took part in creating Cultural Awareness events, participated in Art ventures, organized Career Day at Midland Park High School, participated in Ambassador Against Hunger, helped raise money for Team Coragio for the American Cancer Society, assisted the youth Council for the Homeless, a part of Friends of the Library, a PTA member, a member of Coffee Connections, a TickTock mom, a talent show volunteer, a class mom for both her daughters, a Marching Band Parent, an Interact club contributor, a CCD teacher, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, co-organized Mental Health Awareness in Midland Park High School, and was a member of the Midland Park Memorial Library Board. Although involved in many aspects of the community, her true love was running both Girl Scout Troop 558 and 468. At the end of her life, she was a devoted wife to Stephen, an amazing mother to two daughters, Emily and Sam, and a wonderful aunt to three nephews, has three beautiful nephews Alfonso, Joey, and Marco. Lena was a passionate person, who had a wonderful heart and forever will be known for her "Lena" hugs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lena's memory, donations may be made to: The Midland Park Children's Love Fund, Inc., PO Box 327, Midland Park, NJ 07432 or mpchildrenslovefund.org. Donations can be made via Venmo: @MidlandPark-LoveFund Funeral arrangements handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved