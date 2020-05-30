Lena Padovano
Midland Park - Lena Padovano was born on March 4, 1971, in Brooklyn NY. She was raised by her two loving parents Salvatore and Rosa Lopardo with her two younger brothers Roberto and Anthony. She attended St. Joseph's College and graduated with a degree in Psychology. She went on to graduate from Pace University with a Ph.D. in the field of Psychology. In 2001 she moved with her husband Stephen and newborn daughter to Midland Park, NJ. This is when she not only fell in love with the community but the people living here. Lena loved being involved in town activities and events. She took part in creating Cultural Awareness events, participated in Art ventures, organized Career Day at Midland Park High School, participated in Ambassador Against Hunger, helped raise money for Team Coragio for the American Cancer Society, assisted the youth Council for the Homeless, a part of Friends of the Library, a PTA member, a member of Coffee Connections, a TickTock mom, a talent show volunteer, a class mom for both her daughters, a Marching Band Parent, an Interact club contributor, a CCD teacher, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, co-organized Mental Health Awareness in Midland Park High School, and was a member of the Midland Park Memorial Library Board. Although involved in many aspects of the community, her true love was running both Girl Scout Troop 558 and 468. At the end of her life, she was a devoted wife to Stephen, an amazing mother to two daughters, Emily and Sam, and a wonderful aunt to three nephews, has three beautiful nephews Alfonso, Joey, and Marco. Lena was a passionate person, who had a wonderful heart and forever will be known for her "Lena" hugs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lena's memory, donations may be made to: The Midland Park Children's Love Fund, Inc., PO Box 327, Midland Park, NJ 07432 or mpchildrenslovefund.org. Donations can be made via Venmo: @MidlandPark-LoveFund Funeral arrangements handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.