Lodi - TROPONA, Lena "Lee" (nee Buono), age 89, of Lodi, died on August 22, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield for 19 years, she settled in Lodi 70 years ago. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church in Garfield volunteering for many years and working as a cook at the school over 20 years retiring in 1981. In her retirement, she was a crossing guard for Lodi affectionately referred to as "Grandma". She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Nicholas, two devoted children, Frank and wife April, and Maryann Chesnut, four grandchildren, Craig, Brian( Cassandra), Jason (Fiancé Destini), and Nicole (Christopher), five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Mia, Kinsley, Sydney, and Bryce, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Buono. She is predeceased by her son-in-law, Christopher Chesnut, and her siblings, Louis, John, Benjamin, Mary Gianni, Marcela Branccio, and Katherine Buono. Visiting Monday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, August 27, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . The Tropona family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com