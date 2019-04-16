Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Rivervale - Lenore Server, 81, of Rivervale, NJ passed away on April 15, 2019.

Lenore was an avid bridge player, becoming a Life Master in 1968 and often featured in Alan Truscott's NY Times Daily Bridge column. She was a dedicated grandmother, mother & sister. Lenore is survived by her daughter Andrea Carbone (Tom), son Marc Server (Leslie), sister Judy (Donald), brother Phillip and six amazing grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 2:00 PM, at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in (Paramus, NJ). In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be directed to either OperationFamilyFund.org or to a .
