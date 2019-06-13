Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Dubis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Dubis


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leo Dubis Obituary
Leo Dubis

Garfield - Leo Dubis, 96, of Garfield, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Leo was born in Passaic and spent most of his life in Garfield. Leo was a Truck Driver for Gross & Hecth Trucking in Edison for over 40 years, retiring in 1982. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he served with General Patton in Germany during World War II. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with his partner, the late Barbara Vrabel. Leo was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Sophia (Kazur) Dubis and dear friend of George Vrabel, of Garfield. Leo was cremated privately and the service were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now