Garfield - Leo Dubis, 96, of Garfield, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Leo was born in Passaic and spent most of his life in Garfield. Leo was a Truck Driver for Gross & Hecth Trucking in Edison for over 40 years, retiring in 1982. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he served with General Patton in Germany during World War II. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with his partner, the late Barbara Vrabel. Leo was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Sophia (Kazur) Dubis and dear friend of George Vrabel, of Garfield. Leo was cremated privately and the service were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.