Leo Guabello
Haledon - Leo Guabello, 95, of Haledon passed away on August 8, 2020. Born in Paterson, Leo resided in Haledon most of his life. He graduated from Central High School and attended the RCA School of Radio Technology in NYC. He worked at G&M Vending Company in Haledon and was the retired owner of Twinbrook Vending Company in Haledon. Leo was a true patriot and veteran of WWII and served as a Radio Technician in the Army Air Corp. (which became the Air Force after WWII). He fought for our freedoms in the Philippines in the early 1940's. He was married to Theresa Guabello (nee Artale) for 56 years until her death in 2002. He is also pre-deceased by his parents Henry Guabello and Lena Guabello (nee Gallo), his sister June Guida, and his youngest son James Guabello. He is survived by 4 children; Loving father of Bonnie Marchitto, Leo Guabello Jr., Jill DeMonti (and husband Michael), Noelle Guabello (and partner Lisa Fuller), Caring uncle of one nephew Carl Guida, Devoted granpa of 3 grandchildren; James H. Kenny (and wife Melissa), Nicole Bell (and John Bell), Jason Marchitto (and wife Lois), and Devoted pop pop of 8 great grandchildren; Jayce Kenny, Elaina Kenny, Jakob Bell, Kyler Bell, Jameson Kenny, Arabella Marchitto, Niko Marchitto and Jaxon Bell. Memorial visiting on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2 - 6pm at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. No Flowers please. Donations can be made in Leo's memory to the Haledon Fire Company or charity of your choice.www.delozito.com